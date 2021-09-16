CM Management LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

NASDAQ CHRS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,838. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

