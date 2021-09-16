CM Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up about 1.6% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,838,320,000 after purchasing an additional 332,875 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after buying an additional 165,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $182,444,000 after buying an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 2,454,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,235,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $30.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

