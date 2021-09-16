CM Management LLC Invests $487,000 in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)

CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Femasys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Femasys alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on FEMY. Chardan Capital began coverage on Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Femasys in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.45 target price for the company.

In related news, Director John Dyett bought 53,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $691,755.00.

Femasys stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,152. Femasys Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Femasys Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.