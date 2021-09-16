CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 373.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,936. CMG Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
About CMG Holdings Group
