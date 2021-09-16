CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Short Interest Update

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 373.1% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,237,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,936. CMG Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

