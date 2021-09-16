CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.09. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 270.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 3,911,245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth $20,236,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 326.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,286,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,572,000 after purchasing an additional 984,452 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 21,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,771. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

