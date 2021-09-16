Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DNAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ DNAY opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35. Codex DNA has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,727,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,227,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,986,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,082,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. Institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

