Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Codiak BioSciences has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $402.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 980,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 646,861 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after purchasing an additional 445,730 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,030,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.