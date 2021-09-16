CoinEx Token (CET) Price Tops $0.0662 on Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $46.92 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00140861 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.28 or 0.00805434 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00046102 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

