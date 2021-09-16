Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.
In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.
Columbia Sportswear Company Profile
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.
