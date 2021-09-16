Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.7% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.46. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.