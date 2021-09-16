Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 473,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 11,303,814 shares.The stock last traded at $58.17 and had previously closed at $59.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 5,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,563,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $84,592,000 after buying an additional 192,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 189,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

