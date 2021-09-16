Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Community Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 1.6% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $216.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

