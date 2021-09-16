Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $208,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,568,000 after acquiring an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 151,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 89,635 shares during the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,292,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at $83,577,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $820.20. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.27 and a 1-year high of $915.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $831.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.31. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $983.33.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

