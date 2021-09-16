Community Capital Management Inc. Invests $750,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,016 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 405,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $7,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BERY. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 9,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.