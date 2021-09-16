Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $403,000 Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 192.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 116,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 76,827 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 67,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

