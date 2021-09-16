Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.03). Community Health Systems posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. 1,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,031. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $50,952,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 2,393,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 174.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

