Comparing Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

10.0% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $46.03 million 7.35 $6.36 million $1.18 14.32 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 1 3 1 0 2.00 Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.04%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance 24.23% 10.18% 5.12% Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 101.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries. The company was founded on March 16, 2010 and is headquartered in Farmington, CT.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust was formed in 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

