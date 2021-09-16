Comparing PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Alector’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.55 million N/A N/A Alector $21.10 million 92.99 -$190.23 million ($2.45) -9.90

PharmaCyte Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alector.

Risk and Volatility

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Alector shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Alector shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PharmaCyte Biotech and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Alector 0 0 5 0 3.00

Alector has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.88%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.29% -44.33% Alector -989.97% -85.73% -45.70%

Summary

Alector beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Alector

Alector, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Its treatment targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The company was founded by Asa Abeliovich, Errik B. Anderson, Tillman U. Gerngross, and Arnon Rosenthal in May 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

