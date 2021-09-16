CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €87.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €83.17 ($97.84).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR COP opened at €80.30 ($94.47) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1 year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.94. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.58.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.