Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,871,000 after purchasing an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,840,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 71,575 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellium stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 10,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.67. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

