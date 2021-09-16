ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung Sells 347,009 Shares of Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Director Hans Tung sold 347,009 shares of ContextLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $2,300,669.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ContextLogic alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 220,899 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,557,337.95.

WISH stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -1.09.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.