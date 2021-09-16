Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 4,478.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $42.84. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

