Contrasting dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) & Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) and Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get dMY Technology Group Inc. IV alerts:

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Teledyne Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies 10.77% 12.57% 6.69%

This table compares dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Teledyne Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teledyne Technologies $3.09 billion 6.52 $401.90 million $10.40 41.50

Teledyne Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV and Teledyne Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A Teledyne Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Teledyne Technologies has a consensus target price of $484.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Teledyne Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teledyne Technologies is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Teledyne Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment. The Digital Imaging segment includes high-performance sensors, cameras, and systems within the visible, infrared, ultraviolet, and X-ray spectra. The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment offers electronic components and subsystems, data acquisition and communications components and equipment, harsh environment interconnects, and general aviation batteries. The Engineered Systems segment consists of systems engineering, integration and advanced technology development, and complex manufacturing solutions. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dMY Technology Group Inc. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.