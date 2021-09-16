Contrasting Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) & CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX)

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 4.08 $312.77 million $4.62 19.71 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.45 $355.32 million $1.83 11.40

CI Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Houlihan Lokey. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Houlihan Lokey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Houlihan Lokey and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houlihan Lokey 3 3 0 0 1.50 CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus target price of $70.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.48%. CI Financial has a consensus target price of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 31.53%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Dividends

Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Houlihan Lokey pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CI Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Houlihan Lokey and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houlihan Lokey 20.90% 26.92% 16.96% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats CI Financial on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering. The Financial Restructuring segment provides advice to debtors, Creditors and parties-in-interest in connection with recapitalization or deleveraging transactions. The Financial Valuation and Advisory Services segment provides valuation of various assets including companies, illiquid debt and equity Securities and intellectual property. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

