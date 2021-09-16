Contrasting Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN)

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Owlet and Know Labs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A Know Labs $120,000.00 692.72 -$13.56 million N/A N/A

Owlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Know Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and Know Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A N/A N/A Know Labs N/A -1,293.49% -233.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Owlet and Know Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67 Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Owlet presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 107.56%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Owlet is more favorable than Know Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Know Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Owlet beats Know Labs on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Owlet

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of a photonics technology. It offers its product under the ChromaID brand. The firm operates through the following segments: The Development of Bio-RFID and The Development of ChromaID. The company was founded by Ronald Peter Erickson on October 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

