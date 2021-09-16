Cook Protocol Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and $470,271.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00122074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175248 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.07515959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.16 or 0.99906629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 448,819,327 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

