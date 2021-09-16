CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,417,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 29,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

COR opened at $149.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.08. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total transaction of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

