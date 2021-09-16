CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on COR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Shares of COR opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.08. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

