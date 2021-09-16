Cormark Comments on Altus Group Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.45.

Shares of Altus Group stock opened at C$62.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00. Altus Group has a one year low of C$47.10 and a one year high of C$68.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 76.82%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

