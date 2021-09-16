Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $492.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.40 million and the lowest is $480.50 million. Corsair Gaming posted sales of $457.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CRSR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 71.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

CRSR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,238. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

