Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 116.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 3.0% in the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,706 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 181.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 824.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,490 over the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cortexyme stock opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 0.84. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

