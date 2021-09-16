Corvus Gold’s (KOR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 73.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Corvus Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE:KOR opened at C$4.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.30. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$511.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

