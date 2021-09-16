Cosmos Market Capitalization Achieves $8.29 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 16th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion and approximately $1.84 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $37.45 or 0.00078336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.36 or 0.99970239 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00070508 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010029 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001252 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 279,274,072 coins and its circulating supply is 221,489,469 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

