Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS COVTY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,030. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65.

COVTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

