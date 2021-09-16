Cream Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.46 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $108.36 million and $8.46 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $175.80 or 0.00366205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00143188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.97 or 0.00820663 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.