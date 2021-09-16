Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 10,000 DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRTT. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles R. Kraus sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,409.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $100,773.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,962,349 shares of company stock valued at $24,533,691 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

