Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPG. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$6.00 target price on Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.54.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$5.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.93. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.