Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Trading Down 1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.14. 761,973 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 930,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cresco Labs from $21.50 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cresco Labs to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

