Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,568 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,032,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,050,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after buying an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 663,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,723,000 after buying an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.53. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,102. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

