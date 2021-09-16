Cresset Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock worth $41,902,034 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.09. The company had a trading volume of 81,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $392.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

