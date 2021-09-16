Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 82,052 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,052 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 325.3% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.56. 96,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,043. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

