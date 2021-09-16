Critical Analysis: Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) & Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) and Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janux Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Janux Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.58%. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.00%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.78 million N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 3,062.70 -$27.97 million ($1.33) -3.74

Janux Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Janux Therapeutics and Eton Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janux Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.76% -44.90%

Summary

Janux Therapeutics beats Eton Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. It is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.

