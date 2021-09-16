Critical Analysis: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) versus Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Neurocrine Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical 4.15% -3.54% 3.40% Neurocrine Biosciences 35.34% 33.04% 20.72%

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Neurocrine Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $33.42 million 3.28 -$39.42 million ($1.44) -2.77 Neurocrine Biosciences $1.05 billion 8.71 $407.30 million $4.16 23.16

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. La Jolla Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Neurocrine Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences 0 6 9 0 2.60

La Jolla Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.94%. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus price target of $119.31, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.