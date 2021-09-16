Critical Survey: ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) versus Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zuora and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zuora 0 1 2 0 2.67 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

Zuora presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.84%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Zuora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Zuora shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Zuora shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Zuora and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zuora -23.79% -41.89% -17.55% ShotSpotter 0.33% 2.92% 1.57%

Volatility & Risk

Zuora has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zuora and ShotSpotter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zuora $305.42 million 6.81 -$73.17 million ($0.59) -28.29 ShotSpotter $45.73 million 8.68 $1.23 million $0.16 212.38

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zuora. Zuora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Zuora on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V. Rao, Cheng Zou and Tien Tzuo and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

