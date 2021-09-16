Critical Survey: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sono-Tek and Stem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.75 $1.12 million $0.07 51.29 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50% Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sono-Tek and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.95%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stem is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Stem on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

