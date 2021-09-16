Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price hoisted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.78.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $153.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 52-week low of $40.12 and a 52-week high of $157.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crocs by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

