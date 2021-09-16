CryptoBonusMiles Market Cap Hits $678,975.23 (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $678,975.23 and approximately $2,547.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00062645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00141201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00808492 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046669 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

