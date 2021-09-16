Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Sells $55,706.30 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Director Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $55,706.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 497 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $14,462.70.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,465 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $100,623.60.

On Friday, September 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,760 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $52,096.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 790 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $23,281.30.

On Monday, August 30th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,285 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $125,550.50.

On Friday, August 27th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,846 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $53,700.14.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 237 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $6,894.33.

On Monday, August 23rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 7,376 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $214,715.36.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 347 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $10,080.35.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.29. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGEM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

