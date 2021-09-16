Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CUBI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.27. 3,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,815. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

