CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) versus Regis (NYSE:RGS) Critical Contrast

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CVS Group and Regis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Regis has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.31%. Given Regis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regis is more favorable than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Regis -27.30% -197.02% -9.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of Regis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVS Group and Regis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regis $415.11 million 0.36 -$113.33 million ($2.94) -1.41

CVS Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis.

Summary

Regis beats CVS Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners. In addition, it operates Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retail business that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 480 veterinary practices, 3 laboratories, 7 crematoria, and 1 online pharmacy. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The Franchise Salons segment runs businesses located in strip center locations and Walmart Supercenters. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Edina, MN.

