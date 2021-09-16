CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,966 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 882,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,400,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 20.5% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 426,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,094,000 after purchasing an additional 49,025 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 8,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $85.34. 41,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

